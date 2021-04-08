ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 6,250 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after buying an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

