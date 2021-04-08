Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.68 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.73.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Insiders have sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

