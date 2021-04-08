Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

