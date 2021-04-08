Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $146.16.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
