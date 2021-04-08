Crescent Park Management, L.P. Purchases 63,927 Shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 63,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $685,297.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 57,098 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $593,248.22.

Shares of NYSE:GNPK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

