D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of D.R. Horton worth $131,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.17 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

