Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.12 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.