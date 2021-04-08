Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.80 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of APi Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in APi Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

