PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 456.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,040,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $92.47 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

