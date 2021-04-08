Raymond James Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

FCX stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.