Analysts Issue Forecasts for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NG stock opened at C$11.38 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 71.88, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.78.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

