Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 663.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $166.12 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.