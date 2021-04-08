Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $506,823.30 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Z stock opened at $137.91 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

