Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $324,175.00 in Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PFPT opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.