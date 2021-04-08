Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $324,175.00 in Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFPT opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

