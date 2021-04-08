Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.42 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

