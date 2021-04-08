Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $10,717.40 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 205 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $10,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -263.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.