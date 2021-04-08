A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,295 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,295 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $22,651.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,171.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $736.84 million, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.