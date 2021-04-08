Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of UEC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.