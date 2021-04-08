Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

IVOL opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $28.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

