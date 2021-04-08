Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Purchases 8,250 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

