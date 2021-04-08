Conagra Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,655 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 622 put options.
Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.
NYSE CAG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
