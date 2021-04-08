Conagra Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,655 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 622 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.