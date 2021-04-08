Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $12.05.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.