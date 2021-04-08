Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.