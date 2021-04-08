Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $13.94.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
