WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.75. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a PE ratio of -60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

