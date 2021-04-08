Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $493.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,010,611,000 after purchasing an additional 331,125 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

