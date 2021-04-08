Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GERN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

