Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of -291.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,495 shares of company stock valued at $26,595,961 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

