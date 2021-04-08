Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

MKSI opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.