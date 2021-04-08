Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.