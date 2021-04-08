Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,791 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS opened at $117.42 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

