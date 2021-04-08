Virtu Financial LLC Invests $345,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

