Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 120,887 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 478.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

