Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 6,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 107,107 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $20.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $573.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Luxfer by 351.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

