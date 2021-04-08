Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 265,019 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 265,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $98,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $2,387,385.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock valued at $100,101,615. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

