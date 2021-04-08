Virtu Financial LLC Invests $388,000 in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cerus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cerus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.