Schroder Investment Management Group Has $158.03 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,757 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $158,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

