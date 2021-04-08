Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,964 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

