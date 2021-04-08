Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,365,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,663,750 shares of company stock worth $301,701,959. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

