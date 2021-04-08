Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INT opened at $35.34 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

