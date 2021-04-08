Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $39.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

