BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.34.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
