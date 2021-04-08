BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

