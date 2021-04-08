Arlen Shenkman Sells 673 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21.

On Monday, February 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31.

Shares of CTXS opened at $142.68 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

