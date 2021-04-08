Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

