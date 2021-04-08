DAEX Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $131,008.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.12 or 0.00630873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

