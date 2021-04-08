FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

