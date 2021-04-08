FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sempra Energy Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.06. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,191,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

