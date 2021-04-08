Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 9,924 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 9,924 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $41,780.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,804,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,816.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Get Amesite alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.