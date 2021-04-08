PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Joseph B. Fuller Sells 22,940 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

