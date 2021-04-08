Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zamir Shai Soloveizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 129,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

