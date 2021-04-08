FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

OR stock opened at C$14.96 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

