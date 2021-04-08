WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Scott Robert Phillips Sells 20,649 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Robert Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEX alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $215.26 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.